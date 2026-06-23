Insider Buying: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Major Shareholder Buys $844,000.00 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,340,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,874,000. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,052.70.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 14,372 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $251,078.84.

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Energizer Trading Up 2.6%

ENR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,090,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The business had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Energizer by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 51.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company's stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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