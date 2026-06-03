Insider Buying: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) insider Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $22,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 49,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,000.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oliver Engert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $23,740.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $23,390.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Oliver Engert acquired 750 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $18,307.50.

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Enovis Price Performance

NYSE:ENOV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 1,040,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,056. Enovis Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $589.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 49.92%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the company's stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,023 shares of the company's stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 125.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enovis from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENOV

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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