Insider Buying: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Acquires 1,136 Shares

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) Director Donna Lucas purchased 1,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $49,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $627,176. This represents a 8.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 85,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,844. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Five Star Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Key Five Star Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Star Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five Star directors collectively purchased 142,727 shares for approximately $6.28 million at $44 per share on July 22. The largest purchase came from Director Larry Eugene Allbaugh, who bought 96,591 shares for $4.25 million. Multiple directors increasing their holdings may signal confidence in the bank’s valuation and future performance. SEC insider purchase filing

Five Star directors collectively purchased at $44 per share on July 22. The largest purchase came from Director Larry Eugene Allbaugh, who bought 96,591 shares for $4.25 million. Multiple directors increasing their holdings may signal confidence in the bank’s valuation and future performance. Positive Sentiment: The company completed the full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 408,750 shares. The offering raised total gross proceeds of approximately $130.6 million , which Five Star plans to use for general corporate purposes, investments in Five Star Bank and continued growth opportunities. The added capital could support loan expansion and strengthen the balance sheet. Offering completion announcement

The company completed the full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 408,750 shares. The offering raised total gross proceeds of approximately , which Five Star plans to use for general corporate purposes, investments in Five Star Bank and continued growth opportunities. The added capital could support loan expansion and strengthen the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Including the initial closing on July 24, Five Star sold 3,133,750 shares at $44 each. The funding improves financial flexibility, but investors will weigh the potential benefits of growth investments against the increase in shares outstanding.

Including the initial closing on July 24, Five Star sold 3,133,750 shares at $44 each. The funding improves financial flexibility, but investors will weigh the potential benefits of growth investments against the increase in shares outstanding. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results also provide supportive context: earnings of $0.91 per share exceeded expectations of $0.86, while revenue of $47.96 million slightly topped the $47.72 million consensus estimate.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSBC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stephens set a $51.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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