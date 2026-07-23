Insider Buying: Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Insider Purchases £833,000 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC - Get Free Report) insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 350,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 238 per share, for a total transaction of £833,000.

Leslie Van de Walle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Leslie Van de Walle acquired 125,000 shares of Greencore Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 per share, with a total value of £243,750.

On Monday, June 1st, Leslie Van de Walle acquired 75,000 shares of Greencore Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 per share, for a total transaction of £150,000.

On Thursday, May 28th, Leslie Van de Walle bought 6,000 shares of Greencore Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 per share, for a total transaction of £12,840.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Leslie Van de Walle bought 30,000 shares of Greencore Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 per share, with a total value of £68,100.

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Greencore Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 236.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 241.42. Greencore Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 191.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 307.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 325 target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 351 target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 290.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greencore Group

About Greencore Group

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed. Greencore is the UK's leading convenience food manufacturer. We bring industry-leading innovation to create high-quality, fresh and convenient food to customers and consumers.

Further Reading

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