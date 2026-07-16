Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases £145 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley acquired 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 725 per share, with a total value of £145.

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Ben Whitley bought 25 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 597 per share, for a total transaction of £149.25.

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J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of JDW traded up GBX 12.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 738. The company's stock had a trading volume of 134,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.49. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 530.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 814.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £777.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 654.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 667.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 666.67.

View Our Latest Report on J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

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