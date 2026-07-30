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Insider Buying: Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Insider Buys C$267,900.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Mullen Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Insider Carson Paul Urlacher bought 9,500 Mullen Group shares at C$28.20 each, investing C$267,900 and increasing his position by 11.8% to 90,000 shares.
  • Mullen Group reported quarterly earnings of C$0.41 per share and revenue of C$609.3 million, with a 4.65% net margin and 9.35% return on equity.
  • Analysts have raised their price targets, and the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average target of C$26.00; shares recently traded at C$27.53.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) insider Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.20 per share, with a total value of C$267,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,000. The trade was a 11.80% increase in their position.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTL traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.53. The company had a trading volume of 221,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,077. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$12.98 and a 52-week high of C$28.78. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of C$609.30 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

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