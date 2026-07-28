Insider Buying: Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Acquires 1,121 Shares of Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,121 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.07 per share, with a total value of $83,032.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,775,568 shares in the company, valued at $353,726,321.76. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,149 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,060.47.

On Monday, July 20th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,167 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $85,132.65.

On Monday, July 27th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,053 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $81,754.92.

On Friday, July 24th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,084 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.02 per share, with a total value of $85,657.68.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,131 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,610.11.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,105 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.58 per share, for a total transaction of $83,515.90.

On Monday, July 13th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,100 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,951.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,129 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.36 per share, with a total value of $85,081.44.

On Thursday, July 9th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,099 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.74 per share, with a total value of $81,040.26.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,108 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.14 per share, for a total transaction of $84,363.12.

Get NMM alerts: Sign Up

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NMM traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,625. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97. The company's fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,963 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. ION Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,432,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,141 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 72,754 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 45,274.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 149,527 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 149,858 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 146,500 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company's stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Navios Maritime Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Navios Maritime Partners wasn't on the list.

While Navios Maritime Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here