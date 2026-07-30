Insider Buying: Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Acquires $107,105.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL - Get Free Report) Director James Shook acquired 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $107,105.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $434,846.30. This trade represents a 32.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Norwood Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ NWFL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,988. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $362.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.10 million. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Norwood Financial's payout ratio is 44.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWFL. Stephens reaffirmed a "mixed" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Norwood Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 89,419 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 293.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

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