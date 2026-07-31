Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £24,806.88 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) insider Angela Strank bought 1,712 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,449 per share, with a total value of £24,806.88.

Angela Strank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Angela Strank bought 2,373 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,255 per share, for a total transaction of £29,781.15.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of RR opened at GBX 1,463 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,281.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.45 and a 1 year high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market cap of £125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 22.17 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 227.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RR shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,430 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,325 target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,625 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,870 price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,470.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RR

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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