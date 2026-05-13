Insider Buying: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Purchases 193,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Jared Isaacman bought 193,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,847,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,787,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,677,920.30. The trade was a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Jared Isaacman purchased 195,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.41 per share, with a total value of $8,095,655.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jared Isaacman bought 43,827 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $2,005,085.25.

On Monday, March 2nd, Jared Isaacman acquired 45,693 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.83 per share, with a total value of $2,002,724.19.

On Friday, February 27th, Jared Isaacman purchased 159,244 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60.

On Thursday, February 26th, Jared Isaacman bought 136,993 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,627,721.34.

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Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.6%

FOUR opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $108.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.Shift4 Payments's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Truist Financial set a $71.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Shift4 Payments from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,778,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,869,000 after acquiring an additional 621,797 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,612,000 after buying an additional 745,650 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,552,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,643,829 shares of the company's stock worth $166,482,000 after buying an additional 188,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,056,056 shares of the company's stock worth $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 419,132 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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