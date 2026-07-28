Insider Buying: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) VP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.13 per share, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 13,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,470.63. The trade was a 8.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bor-Zen Tien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Bor-Zen Tien acquired 3,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.39 per share, with a total value of $223,170.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bor-Zen Tien bought 40 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $3,064.80.

On Monday, June 29th, Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TSM stock traded down $8.52 on Tuesday, hitting $390.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,822,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,017,734. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $427.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $496.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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