Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Buys £149.72 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW - Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 per share, with a total value of £149.72.

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Chris Carney bought 196 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 per share, for a total transaction of £150.92.

On Friday, May 8th, Chris Carney purchased 178 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £149.52.

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Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 3.8%

Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,776,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 122 to GBX 96 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 105 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 100 to GBX 70 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 109.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TW

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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