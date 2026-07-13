Insider Buying: Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Director Acquires 185 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG - Get Free Report) Director Jacques Perron bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,082.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,137.50. This represents a 23.42% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Jacques Perron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jacques Perron purchased 390 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.19 per share, with a total value of C$24,644.10.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts: Sign Up

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TXG stock traded down C$1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting C$52.54. 215,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.95. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.69. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$38.80 and a twelve month high of C$85.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of C$749.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.6254502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Torex Gold Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Torex Gold Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$85.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico's largest single gold producer.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Torex Gold Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Torex Gold Resources wasn't on the list.

While Torex Gold Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here