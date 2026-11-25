Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG - Get Free Report) Director Robert Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $160,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 231,486 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,824.58. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Chemung Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $379.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. Chemung Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.87 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 23.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial Corp will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Chemung Financial's payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson set a $96.00 price objective on Chemung Financial in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chemung Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 21.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the bank's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,561 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,841 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company's stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York. Its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, provides personal and business banking services through branches in New York and northern Pennsylvania. The bank offers deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, and other lending services. Through its wealth management and financial services businesses, it also provides trust, investment management, financial planning, and insurance services. Founded in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company has a long history of serving communities in the region.

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