Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) Director Henry Duques sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $722,351.63. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Paycom Software alerts: Sign Up

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,361. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business's 50 day moving average price is $242.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.60.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.56. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $535.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Paycom Software's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3750 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. BTIG Research lowered Paycom Software from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paycom Software from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paycom Software from $145.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $255.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,133,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 742,851 shares of the software maker's stock worth $161,682,000 after buying an additional 269,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software that helps businesses manage payroll, human resources, and workforce operations through a unified platform. Its solutions support the employee life cycle, including recruiting, onboarding, payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor management, talent management, and compliance. The company's platform incorporates automation and artificial intelligence to streamline HR processes and reduce administrative tasks.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paycom Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paycom Software wasn't on the list.

While Paycom Software currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report