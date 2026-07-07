Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $4,160,227.33 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 27,733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,160,227.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,597,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $389,662,825.79. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $43,772,452.29.

On Monday, June 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $36,705,150.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 2,860 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $381,638.40.

On Monday, May 18th, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $7,282,440.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $8,141,460.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $8,270,220.00.

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Airbnb Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.80. 2,282,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $150.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Airbnb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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