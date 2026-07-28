Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 13,615 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $1,980,029.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,969.10. The trade was a 52.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $2,020,057.55.

On Friday, June 26th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.43, for a total transaction of $4,544,162.19.

On Thursday, June 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,113 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $306,575.17.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $359,904.60.

On Monday, May 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $91,335.09.

On Friday, May 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20.

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Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $151.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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