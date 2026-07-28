Insider Selling: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) CFO Sells 3,184 Shares of Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Wagnes sold 3,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $480,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,725,523.02. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Allegion alerts: Sign Up

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.64. 435,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,804. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.36%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday. Evercore upgraded shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allegion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegion wasn't on the list.

While Allegion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here