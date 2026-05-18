Insider Selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells 60,077 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.

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Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,511,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695,926. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $327.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,030,000. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 25,060 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 420,149 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $120,524,000 after acquiring an additional 77,536 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,715,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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