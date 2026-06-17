Insider Selling: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Sells 11,273 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) CEO Gary Dickerson sold 11,273 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.03, for a total transaction of $6,651,408.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,766,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,042,518,696.73. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Applied Materials Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $24.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $592.92. 11,009,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $470.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $623.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Applied Materials's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $575.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $489.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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