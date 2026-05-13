Insider Selling: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells 11,139 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Saik sold 11,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $110,721.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 193,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,692.32. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Andrew Saik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Andrew Saik sold 5,134 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $61,043.26.

Get Arvinas alerts: Sign Up

Arvinas Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 787,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,453. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $636.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.05. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Arvinas

Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Arvinas to $18 from $16 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG raises Arvinas price target

BTIG Research raised its price target on Arvinas to $18 from $16 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Arvinas and Pfizer struck a licensing deal with Rigel Pharmaceuticals for exclusive global rights to VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), bringing in $85 million upfront and transition payments plus up to $320 million in additional milestones and royalties. Arvinas and Pfizer deal with Rigel

Arvinas and Pfizer struck a licensing deal with Rigel Pharmaceuticals for exclusive global rights to VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), bringing in $85 million upfront and transition payments plus up to $320 million in additional milestones and royalties. Positive Sentiment: The company said VEPPANU became the first FDA-approved PROTAC, which validates Arvinas’ drug-degradation platform and supports its pipeline story. Arvinas Q1 2026 results and corporate update

The company said VEPPANU became the first FDA-approved PROTAC, which validates Arvinas’ drug-degradation platform and supports its pipeline story. Neutral Sentiment: First-quarter results were mixed: Arvinas reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.90 per share, but revenue of $15.6 million missed estimates and fell sharply from a year ago. Arvinas Q1 earnings report

First-quarter results were mixed: Arvinas reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.90 per share, but revenue of $15.6 million missed estimates and fell sharply from a year ago. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching pre-earnings commentary and transcript coverage, but these items appear more informational than market-moving on their own. Arvinas earnings call transcript

Investors are also watching pre-earnings commentary and transcript coverage, but these items appear more informational than market-moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Despite the product and licensing progress, Arvinas remains unprofitable with weak revenue trends, which may temper enthusiasm for the stock’s longer-term fundamentals. Arvinas earnings expectations

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARVN. Wedbush raised their price target on Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Arvinas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Arvinas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arvinas from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arvinas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arvinas by 491.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Arvinas by 109.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company's stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arvinas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arvinas wasn't on the list.

While Arvinas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here