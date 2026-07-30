Insider Selling: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $239,861.60 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) insider Justin Noznesky sold 6,182 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $239,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,888,497.20. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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AtriCure Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.15. 906,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,251. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 191.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.22. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AtriCure had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $52.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AtriCure

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 913,453 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $36,136,000 after buying an additional 354,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,087 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $151,296,000 after acquiring an additional 322,818 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,445 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 285,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $7,922,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $8,466,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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