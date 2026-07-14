Insider Selling: Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) CFO Sells $25,971.57 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED - Get Free Report) CFO Jason Snagusky sold 2,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $25,971.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,206.82. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Snagusky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Jason Snagusky sold 2,210 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $27,625.00.

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Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE BNED traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 241,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.29. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Barnes & Noble Education had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes & Noble Education, Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes & Noble Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNED shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Barnes & Noble Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Northland Securities set a $18.50 price target on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNED

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090,043 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 724,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 96.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 123.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,109 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth about $344,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc NYSE: BNED is a leading provider of educational products and services to the higher education community. The company operates retail campus bookstores under Barnes & Noble College, offering course materials, general merchandise, and digital content. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education delivers educational technology solutions through its digital learning platform and supplemental courseware.

Originally part of Barnes & Noble, Inc, the company completed its spin-off and initial public offering in February 2015 to focus exclusively on college retail and digital learning.

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