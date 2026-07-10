Insider Selling: Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) COO Sells 28,214 Shares of Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 28,214 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $817,641.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,279,489.46. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ryan Cohlhepp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 536 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $15,544.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $253,625.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $287,625.00.

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Bicara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of BCAX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 584,437 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,333. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of -0.81.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 348,690 shares of the company's stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,485 shares of the company's stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,458 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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