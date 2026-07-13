Insider Selling: Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) CEO Sells $1,576,250.00 in Stock

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) CEO Oguzhan Atay sold 12,500 shares of Billiontoone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total transaction of $1,576,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,576,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oguzhan Atay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Oguzhan Atay sold 12,500 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,625.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Oguzhan Atay sold 26,250 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $3,203,812.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Oguzhan Atay sold 12,500 shares of Billiontoone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $1,227,750.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Oguzhan Atay sold 26,250 shares of Billiontoone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $2,563,575.00.

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Billiontoone Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ BLLN traded down $3.52 on Monday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 596,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,947. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.96 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.81 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLLN. Guggenheim began coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLLN. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at $103,786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth $39,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth $32,078,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the first quarter worth $29,179,000.

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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