Insider Selling: Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells $473,400.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,673,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,052,720.80. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $474,780.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $473,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $459,960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $2,873,880.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00.

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Block Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of XYZ stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. 1,284,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,857,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Block from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,387,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $368,213,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Block by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,023,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,042,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Block by 528.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $199,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,523 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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