Insider Selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) CAO Sells 2,259 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Maciej Kurzymski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.09. 10,976,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,093,469. The company's fifty day moving average is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.55. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Has BE Stock Peaked Yet? Here’s What Wall Street And Retail Think

Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Four Bloom Energy insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski and Aman Joshi, sold shares near $289, which can create short-term pressure despite the sales being tied to tax withholding. SEC filing for Shawn Marie Soderberg sale

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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