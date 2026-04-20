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Insider Selling: Braemar (LON:BMS) Insider Sells £226,793.60 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Braemar logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: On April 17, director James Christopher Duchar Gundy sold 103,088 shares at GBX 220, netting a total of £226,793.60.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: Shares traded up 1.8% to GBX 223 on light volume (16,340 vs. avg. 62,964); Braemar has a market cap of £71.58M, a P/E of 19.98, a 52‑week range of GBX 203.11–268, and a debt/equity ratio of 40.96.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Braemar.

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS - Get Free Report) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy sold 103,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total value of £226,793.60.

Braemar Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LON BMS traded up GBX 4 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 223. The company had a trading volume of 16,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,964. Braemar Plc has a one year low of GBX 203.11 and a one year high of GBX 268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.96. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 220.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.25. The stock has a market cap of £71.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.62.

About Braemar

(Get Free Report)

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping. Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers' needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture. For more information, including our investor presentation, please visit www.braemar.com.

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