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Insider Selling: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Carter Bankshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Director Robert Bolton sold 1,500 Carter Bankshares shares at an average price of $34.60, totaling $51,900 and reducing his stake by 2.65% to 55,000 shares.
  • Carter Bankshares stock rose 0.3% to $34.62, near its 52-week high of $35.14. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.53, below the $1.44 consensus estimate, despite revenue exceeding expectations.
  • The bank declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, equivalent to a $0.40 annualized payout and a 1.2% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $30.75.
  • Five stocks we like better than Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE - Get Free Report) Director Robert Bolton sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,000. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carter Bankshares Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.62. 208,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,878. The company has a market cap of $769.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $90.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carter Bankshares's payout ratio is 6.88%.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,233 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 113.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carter Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Carter Bankshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Hovde Group reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $34.50 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial cut Carter Bankshares from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Carter Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARE

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia, operating primarily through its subsidiary, Carter Bank & Trust. The company offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, serving individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its financial products are designed to meet the needs of local customers across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Carter Bank & Trust provides deposit accounts, including checking, savings and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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