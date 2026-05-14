Insider Selling: Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 5,960 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) Director Penry Price sold 5,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.12 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company's stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after buying an additional 175,960 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 51.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 563,653 shares of the company's stock worth $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,767 shares of the company's stock worth $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 176,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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