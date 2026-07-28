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Insider Selling: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) CEO Sells $9,323,623.83 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Citizens Financial Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CEO Saun Bruce Van sold 129,369 Citizens Financial Group shares for approximately $9.32 million at an average price of $72.07, reducing his direct ownership by 10.19% to 1.14 million shares.
  • Citizens Financial Group exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $1.30 in earnings per share versus a $1.25 estimate and $2.28 billion in revenue, up 12.1% year over year.
  • The bank declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, equivalent to an annualized $1.84 and a 2.5% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $78.55.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) CEO Saun Bruce Van sold 129,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $9,323,623.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,140,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,214,789.41. This represents a 10.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $72.91. 5,125,892 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,500. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 17.18%.Citizens Financial Group's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $355,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,722,559 shares of the bank's stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731,592 shares of the bank's stock valued at $276,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,806 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,513,388 shares of the bank's stock valued at $205,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,000,750 shares of the bank's stock valued at $467,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,372 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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