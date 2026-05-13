Insider Selling: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) SVP Ludovic Piquier sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,305.41. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Constellium Price Performance

NYSE CSTM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 2,203,025 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,898. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 6,985.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Constellium by 53.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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