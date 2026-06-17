Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $15,451,200.00 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $15,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 258,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,774,819.60. The trade was a 35.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Brannin Mcbee sold 53,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $5,740,550.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Brannin Mcbee sold 52,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $5,633,250.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Brannin Mcbee sold 50,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $5,142,920.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $14,664,960.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $5,652,120.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 3,683 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $367,637.06.

On Monday, April 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 87,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $9,540,125.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $21,806,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 45,850 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $4,999,025.50.

On Monday, April 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 87,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $10,144,750.00.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,176,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,073,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. CoreWeave's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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