Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 47,054 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.79, for a total transaction of $11,518,348.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,994,338.13. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total value of $19,675,345.40.

On Monday, June 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $29,457,298.29.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 26,012 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $6,949,105.80.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $18,936,778.84.

On Monday, May 11th, Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 668.18, a PEG ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Datadog from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $251,582,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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