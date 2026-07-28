Insider Selling: Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) CEO Sells $3,589,505.50 in Stock

Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) CEO Russell Weiner sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total value of $3,589,505.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,499,948.07. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Domino's Pizza Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ traded up $13.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.66. The company had a trading volume of 316,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,832. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $311.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.63. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $282.00 and a 52-week high of $477.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is 45.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Domino's Pizza from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $402.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 593 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invariant Investment Management boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invariant Investment Management now owns 3,008 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,710 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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