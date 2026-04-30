Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Sells 227,337 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) Director Jason Rhodes sold 227,337 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $4,178,454.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,432.18. This represents a 96.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,386. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 22.25.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Further Reading

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