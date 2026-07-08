Insider Selling: Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) CFO Sells $265,200.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,021,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,168,968.48. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Energy Vault Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Energy Vault stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 4,223,665 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,736. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.72 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 171.09% and a negative net margin of 52.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 940.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541,087 shares of the company's stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,217,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NRGV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energy Vault from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.08.

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About Energy Vault

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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