Insider Selling: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Major Shareholder Sells 278,163 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 278,163 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $2,169,671.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,629,180 shares in the company, valued at $59,507,604. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Alexandra Seros sold 468,583 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $3,743,978.17.

On Friday, May 15th, Alexandra Seros sold 259,848 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $2,091,776.40.

On Thursday, May 14th, Alexandra Seros sold 338,976 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,060,953.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Alexandra Seros sold 685,111 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $5,967,316.81.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Alexandra Seros sold 160,282 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $1,335,149.06.

On Monday, May 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 323,939 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $2,601,230.17.

On Friday, May 8th, Alexandra Seros sold 498,913 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $3,357,684.49.

On Thursday, May 7th, Alexandra Seros sold 677,148 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $4,719,721.56.

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Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,163,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $742.76 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.49 million.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Entravision Communications's payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 265.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 572,089 shares of the company's stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 415,348 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 146.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Entravision Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on EVC

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

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