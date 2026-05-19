Insider Selling: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Major Shareholder Sells 468,583 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 468,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $3,743,978.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,907,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,179,670.57. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Alexandra Seros sold 278,163 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $2,169,671.40.

On Friday, May 15th, Alexandra Seros sold 259,848 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.40.

On Thursday, May 14th, Alexandra Seros sold 338,976 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,060,953.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Alexandra Seros sold 685,111 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $5,967,316.81.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Alexandra Seros sold 160,282 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $1,335,149.06.

On Monday, May 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 323,939 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $2,601,230.17.

On Friday, May 8th, Alexandra Seros sold 498,913 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $3,357,684.49.

On Thursday, May 7th, Alexandra Seros sold 677,148 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $4,719,721.56.

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Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,163,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $742.76 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.49 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio is -90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,341 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,372 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 26,963 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

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