Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,780. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gwendolyn Mary Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. 601,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. EPR Properties has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. EPR Properties's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,009,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $234,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in EPR Properties by 20.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,572,738 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,574,000 after purchasing an additional 272,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,746,000 after buying an additional 717,734 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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