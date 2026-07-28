Insider Selling: Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Major Shareholder Sells 18,386 Shares

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 18,386 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $346,943.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 20,534 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $383,575.12.

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $442,112.96.

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,382,371.77.

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Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 528,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,143. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -6.07. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.67.

View Our Latest Report on LIFE

About Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

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