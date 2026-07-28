Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 12,100 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $136,367.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,648,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,654,661.77. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $206,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,742 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $86,196.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,269 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $113,591.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,950 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $193,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $184,710.60.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,800 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $146,372.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $9,933.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $42,028.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,517 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $68,780.55.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $106,081.64.

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EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 79,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. EverCommerce's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 5,995.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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