Insider Selling: Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM) Major Shareholder Sells 3,387 Shares

Forum Markets, Inc (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Konstantin Lomashuk sold 3,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $20,830.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,479,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,080. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Konstantin Lomashuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Konstantin Lomashuk sold 1,100 shares of Forum Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $6,743.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Konstantin Lomashuk sold 3,702 shares of Forum Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $23,729.82.

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Forum Markets Stock Performance

Shares of FRMM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 627,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,876. Forum Markets, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $174.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Forum Markets, Inc will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Forum Markets in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Clear Str raised shares of Forum Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forum Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Forum Markets from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Forum Markets to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Forum Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

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Forum Markets Company Profile

Forum Markets Inc is a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of institutional-grade real-world assets on Ethereum. The company structures cash-generating assets on blockchain-based infrastructure to facilitate liquidity, investor access, and primary and secondary market activity. It combines traditional asset management practices with digital market infrastructure to support the origination, distribution, and trading of real-world assets.

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