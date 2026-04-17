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Insider Selling: Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Frontier Developments logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • David John Braben sold a total of 103,500 shares of Frontier between March and April and bought 20,000 shares on April 14, leaving a net sale of 83,500 shares; his latest sale was 6,000 shares at GBX 393 on April 16 for £23,580.
  • Frontier shares trade around GBX 392 with a market cap of £138.81M and a P/E of 7.88, while analysts maintain an average "Buy" rating and an average price target of GBX 608 (Deutsche Bank target GBX 605).
  • Interested in Frontier Developments? Here are five stocks we like better.

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV - Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393, for a total transaction of £23,580.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 15th, David John Braben sold 12,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385, for a total transaction of £48,125.
  • On Tuesday, April 14th, David John Braben bought 20,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 per share, with a total value of £75,600.
  • On Monday, April 13th, David John Braben sold 12,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total transaction of £46,125.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, David John Braben sold 12,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347, for a total transaction of £43,375.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total transaction of £55,500.
  • On Thursday, April 9th, David John Braben sold 13,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 367, for a total transaction of £47,710.
  • On Wednesday, March 25th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 346, for a total transaction of £31,140.
  • On Tuesday, March 24th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 339, for a total transaction of £22,035.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352, for a total transaction of £31,680.
  • On Friday, March 20th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375, for a total transaction of £28,125.

Frontier Developments Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 392.46 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.95. The stock has a market cap of £138.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontier Developments to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 608.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Developments

About Frontier Developments

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality. At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world's biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players. We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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