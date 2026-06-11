Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Sells 20,582 Shares of Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U CEO Mary Barra sold 20,582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,749,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,340,570. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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General Motors Trading Up 1.9%

GM stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $80.92. 6,019,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,927,440. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,480,000. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,884 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in General Motors by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM unveiled a major battery and energy-storage strategy, including work on sodium-ion and lithium manganese-rich batteries, plus a partnership with Peak Energy to develop grid-storage cells. Investors may see this as a growth catalyst beyond autos. General Motors (GM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

GM unveiled a major battery and energy-storage strategy, including work on sodium-ion and lithium manganese-rich batteries, plus a partnership with Peak Energy to develop grid-storage cells. Investors may see this as a growth catalyst beyond autos. Positive Sentiment: GM also announced software enabling some EV owners to sell electricity back to the U.S. grid, reinforcing the company’s move into energy services and bidirectional charging. GM to offer EV owners ability to sell power to US electricity grid

GM also announced software enabling some EV owners to sell electricity back to the U.S. grid, reinforcing the company’s move into energy services and bidirectional charging. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for GM, suggesting improving profit expectations and helping support the stock. General Motors Company stock page

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for GM, suggesting improving profit expectations and helping support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: GM received supplier recognition from Worthington Steel and Bourns, which is positive for operations but likely not a major stock driver on its own.

GM received supplier recognition from Worthington Steel and Bourns, which is positive for operations but likely not a major stock driver on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other market commentary highlighted GM as a momentum name and a stock with improving fundamentals, but these pieces mainly reflect sentiment rather than new company-specific developments.

Zacks and other market commentary highlighted GM as a momentum name and a stock with improving fundamentals, but these pieces mainly reflect sentiment rather than new company-specific developments. Negative Sentiment: There were also overhangs: a GM dealer lawsuit over alleged vehicle supply issues and criticism tied to truck size and repair-rights controversies could weigh on sentiment, though these look less material than the battery/energy news. When the Cars Stopped Coming: GM Dealer Hits Automaker With $15 Million Lawsuit

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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