Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Sells $234,397.80 in Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 6,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $234,397.80. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,547,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,721,633.22. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $135,270.02.

On Monday, June 1st, Nir Debbi sold 9,233 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $311,152.10.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nir Debbi sold 449 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $14,965.17.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nir Debbi sold 1,863 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $56,355.75.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $69,113.03.

On Monday, May 4th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,686.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Nir Debbi sold 8 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $273.28.

On Friday, April 17th, Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $249,311.97.

On Thursday, April 16th, Nir Debbi sold 211 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $7,192.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $137,727.96.

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Global-e Online Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 425,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,933. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.16. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 90.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,360,866 shares of the company's stock worth $72,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 98,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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