Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $166,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,998,326.72. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $157,956.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $126,804.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,830 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $692,254.20.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $148,620.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $162,744.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total transaction of $190,704.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $166,212.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $153,828.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $163,656.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $170,292.00.

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Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $4.19 on Monday, hitting $140.32. 917,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.30 and a 1-year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The firm had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,659 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 524,818 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 575,587 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 145,924 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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