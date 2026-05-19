Insider Selling: Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) insider Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $229,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,171,444.16. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Helios Technologies Stock Performance

HLIO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 604,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,860. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.86. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Helios Technologies's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Helios Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,997,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,806,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,530,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,787,000 after buying an additional 112,213 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,035,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,038,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 68,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.25.

Read Our Latest Report on HLIO

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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