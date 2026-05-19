Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 7,950 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,950 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $187,938.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 262,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,232.56. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 19,645 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $588,564.20.

On Thursday, April 16th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $956,279.80.

On Friday, April 17th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,005 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $501,079.15.

On Monday, April 6th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 3,975 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $79,420.50.

On Friday, March 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,217 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $219,088.09.

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Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 27,295,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,940,582. The company's 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.61, a PEG ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 2.43. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Hims & Hers Health's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Hims & Hers Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company's stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 78,543 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,296 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,620 shares of the company's stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $24.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

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