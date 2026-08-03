Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Insider Sells 459 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) insider Kyle Featherstone sold 459 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $70,075.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,303.50. The trade was a 30.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,763. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $475.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 240 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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